Dow tumbles 400+ points as bond yields spike

The major U.S. stock indexes fell on Friday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average posting triple-digit losses as a spike in bond yields continued to spur a flow of funds out of equities while a better-than-expected January jobs report reinforced concern that the Federal Reserve will increase rates in March.

Stocks have been in the red since the pre-bell session, and they hit their session lows following President Donald Trump’s declassification of the memo that Republicans say shows surveillance abuse. At its lowest point, the Dow was down 426.87 points. After paring its decline, it was still down more than 300 points.

Friday’s slump caps a week of negative performance for the major U.S. stock indexes. The Dow and the S&P 500 are on track for their biggest weekly declines in two years while the Nasdaq is on track for its biggest drop in more than a year.

Rising yields have encouraged investors to pull their money out of equities, which are perceived as riskier assets. On Friday morning, the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note was climbing again.

For the Dow, components Chevron (CVX) and Exxon (XOM) were leading the losses. Both companies released quarterly results that missed expectations.