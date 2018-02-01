On Our Radar

TD Ameritrade Adds USAA and 24 More ETFs

TD Ameritrade this morning announced the addition of 24 more ETFs to its recently expanded commission-free trading platform, ETF Market Center, which increases the total to 320 funds. The firm also added USAA, the financial services company serving current and former members of the U.S. military, as an ETF provider on the expanded platform.

The addition of USAA and of the new funds was revealed by TD Ameritrade Institutional President Tom Nally during a keynote presentation in Orlando, Fla., where 2,000 registered investment advisors gathered for National LINC, TD Ameritrade’s annual advisor conference.

Since tripling its commission-free ETF offerings in October 2017, TD Ameritrade has seen strong adoption of the ETF Market Center, with commission-free ETF balances growing by $8 billion through the end of December. TD Ameritrade offers the largest selection of commission-free ETFs in the industry and by far the most non-proprietary, commission-free ETFs. Our clients also enjoy access to the ETF Knowledge Center, advanced trading platforms, educational resources and the help of TD Ameritrade’s trading specialists.

TD Ameritrade’s independent registered investment advisor (RIA) and individual investor clients will have access to the following 24 ETFs from iShares ETFs, State Street Global Advisors’ SPDR business, USAA and WisdomTree:

Ticker

 Fund Name
USHY iShares Broad USD High Yield Corp Bd ETF
HEWW iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Mexico ETF
AGT iShares MSCI Argentina & Glb Exps ETF
EWZS iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF
CNYA iShares MSCI China A ETF
ECNS iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF
ICOL iShares MSCI Colombia Capped ETF
EWH iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF
SMIN iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF
ENOR iShares MSCI Norway ETF
EWL iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF
EWT iShares MSCI Taiwan Capped ETF
EBND SPDR® Blmbg Barclays Em Mkts Lcl Bd ETF
MBG SPDR® Blmbg Barclays Mortg Backed Bd ETF
SMEZ SPDR® EURO STOXX Small Cap ETF
XKFS SPDR® Kensho Future Security ETF
XKII SPDR® Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF
XKST SPDR® Kensho Smart Mobility ETF
UEVM USAA MSCI Emerg Mkts Val Mom Blnd ETF
UIVM USAA MSCI Intl Val Mom Blnd ETF
USVM USAA MSCI USA Sm Cp Val Mom Blnd ETF
ULVM USAA MSCI USA Value Mom Blnd ETF
WBAL WisdomTree Balanced Income
WCHN WisdomTree ICBCCS S&P China 500

