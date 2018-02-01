TD Ameritrade Adds USAA and 24 More ETFs

TD Ameritrade this morning announced the addition of 24 more ETFs to its recently expanded commission-free trading platform, ETF Market Center, which increases the total to 320 funds. The firm also added USAA, the financial services company serving current and former members of the U.S. military, as an ETF provider on the expanded platform.
The addition of USAA and of the new funds was revealed by TD Ameritrade Institutional President Tom Nally during a keynote presentation in Orlando, Fla., where 2,000 registered investment advisors gathered for National LINC, TD Ameritrade’s annual advisor conference.
Since tripling its commission-free ETF offerings in October 2017, TD Ameritrade has seen strong adoption of the ETF Market Center, with commission-free ETF balances growing by $8 billion through the end of December. TD Ameritrade offers the largest selection of commission-free ETFs in the industry and by far the most non-proprietary, commission-free ETFs. Our clients also enjoy access to the ETF Knowledge Center, advanced trading platforms, educational resources and the help of TD Ameritrade’s trading specialists.
TD Ameritrade’s independent registered investment advisor (RIA) and individual investor clients will have access to the following 24 ETFs from iShares ETFs, State Street Global Advisors’ SPDR business, USAA and WisdomTree:
|
Ticker
|Fund Name
|USHY
|iShares Broad USD High Yield Corp Bd ETF
|HEWW
|iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Mexico ETF
|AGT
|iShares MSCI Argentina & Glb Exps ETF
|EWZS
|iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF
|CNYA
|iShares MSCI China A ETF
|ECNS
|iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF
|ICOL
|iShares MSCI Colombia Capped ETF
|EWH
|iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF
|SMIN
|iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF
|ENOR
|iShares MSCI Norway ETF
|EWL
|iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF
|EWT
|iShares MSCI Taiwan Capped ETF
|EBND
|SPDR® Blmbg Barclays Em Mkts Lcl Bd ETF
|MBG
|SPDR® Blmbg Barclays Mortg Backed Bd ETF
|SMEZ
|SPDR® EURO STOXX Small Cap ETF
|XKFS
|SPDR® Kensho Future Security ETF
|XKII
|SPDR® Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF
|XKST
|SPDR® Kensho Smart Mobility ETF
|UEVM
|USAA MSCI Emerg Mkts Val Mom Blnd ETF
|UIVM
|USAA MSCI Intl Val Mom Blnd ETF
|USVM
|USAA MSCI USA Sm Cp Val Mom Blnd ETF
|ULVM
|USAA MSCI USA Value Mom Blnd ETF
|WBAL
|WisdomTree Balanced Income
|WCHN
|WisdomTree ICBCCS S&P China 500
For more information on new fund products, visit our new ETFs category.
