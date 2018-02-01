PayPal and UPS stumble while eBay and Qorvo advance

Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Thursday:

Continue Reading Below

eBay Inc., up $5.61 to $46.19

The e-commerce company gave a strong forecast for the current quarter.

PayPal Holdings Inc., down $6.92 to $78.40

EBay said it is changing payment processors and will work with Ayden instead of PayPal.

United Parcel Service Inc., down $7.81 to $119.51

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

The shipping company said higher costs hurt its business in the fourth quarter.

Owens & Minor Inc., down $3.28 to $17.78

The medical supply company said prices and profit margins fell in the fourth quarter as it gave a weak forecast.

Qorvo Inc., up $11.57 to $83.34

The chipmaker had a solid quarter, and analysts concluded more of its devices are being used in Apple products.

Facebook Inc., up $6.20 to $193.09

The social media company had a strong fourth quarter and investor fears about its changes to users' feeds eased somewhat.

Mondelez International Inc., up $1.47 to $45.87

The maker of Oreo cookies, Trident gum and other brands said sales in Europe and Latin America climbed in the fourth quarter.

Hershey Inc., down $6.56 to $103.77

The candy and chocolate bar maker posted a smaller profit and weaker sales than analysts hoped.