Hershey's quarterly sales miss expectations

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Hershey Co on Thursday reported quarterly revenue that missed analysts' estimates, hurt partly by the timing of shipments in North America and weak demand in international markets.

Sales fell 1.5 percent to $1.94 billion, missing analysts' estimate of $1.95 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

However, net income rose to $181.1 million, or 85 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $116.9 million, 55 cents per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)

