Dow, S&P, Nasdaq seek direction

The major U.S. stock indexes were mixed in Thursday’s pre-bell session, looking for direction after posting a higher finish on Wednesday.

Wednesday’s higher close came after stocks experienced a pullback following the Federal Reserve’s statement at the conclusion of its two-day policy meeting.

While the Fed maintained interest rates, as expected, they noted that they expect inflation to pick up later in the year and signaled a possible interest rate hike in March. While the central bank is expected to continue to increase rates this year, the amount and timing of the rate hikes are to be determined.

Janet Yellen handling over the leadership to Jerome Powell, there is some uncertainty about the Fed’s path going forward. While Powell is seen as cautious, he is not as dovish as Yellen. He is also anticipated to be more amenable to looser regulations.

While the U.S. markets are expected to perform positively in 2018, analysts have cautioned that a too-aggressive Fed could stall the bull run.