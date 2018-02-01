CME Group's 4Q profit soars on $2.6B tax gain

Feb 1 (Reuters) - CME Group Inc, the world's largest futures exchange, said on Thursday its fourth-quarter profit surged due to a $2.6 billion benefit related to the U.S. tax overhaul.

Net income rose to $2.94 billion, or $8.63 per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from $373.4 million, or $1.10 per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, CME reported earnings of $1.12 per share.

(Reporting by Pallavi Dewan and Taenaz Shakir in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)