Another Blockchain ETF Tops $100 Million in AUM

Add the Reality Shares Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ: BLCN) to the short list of blockchain exchange traded funds that have topped the highly watched $100 million in assets under management milestone. BLCN, which debuted on Jan. 17, needed just 10 trading days to hit that milestone.

BLCN tracks the Reality Shares Nasdaq Blockchain Economy Index, according to a SEC exemptive relief filing. The underlying index includes companies that are committing material resources to developing, researching, supporting, innovating or utilizing blockchain technology for their proprietary use or for use by others.

“BLCN debuted on Jan. 17, 2018 to fanfare and investor interest. As a result, the fund traded more than 1.5 million shares in less than 48 hours after launch and accumulated $86 million AUM within a week of trading,” according to a statement from San Diego-based Reality Shares.

The ETF is the first passively managed blockchain ETF to come to market. Two more such funds have debuted since. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ: LEGR) debuted last week while the Innovation Shares NextGen Protocol ETF (NYSEARCA: KOIN) came to market earlier this week.

BLCN came to market on the same day as the Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA: BLOK). BLOK utilizes an actively-managed approach to investing in the fast developing world of blockchain-based technology, allowing the fund’s portfolio managers to respond in real-time to valuations, company fundamentals and announcements that may impact the blockchain marketplace.

BLCN “invests in the companies that are developing this truly innovative and transformational blockchain technology,” according to Reality Shares. “The blockchain ecosystem potentially presents one of the most profound, long-term investment opportunities in the market today. Furthermore, blockchain is still in its infancy, and we are confident it will have far-reaching, disruptive effects in nearly every industry.”

“We’ve been very pleased with investor appetite for BLCN so far,” said Eric Ervin, CEO of Reality Shares, in the statement. “We’re proud investors have realized the growth potential of the dynamic blockchain industry, which we believe is poised to disrupt and change the world like the way the Internet did in the 1990s. We’re looking forward to continuing to work with our partners – Nasdaq and our experienced blockchain advisory board – to harness the exciting investment opportunity presented by blockchain technology

