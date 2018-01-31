Xerox, Boeing rise; Tupperware Brands, Juniper Networks fall

Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Wednesday:

Xerox Inc., up $1.45 to $34.13

Japan's Fujifilm will take majority control of the company.

Boeing Co., up $16.66 to $354.37

The aircraft maker forecast strong results for this year and reported that its fourth-quarter profit nearly doubled from a year ago.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc., up 87 cents to $13.74

The chipmaker reported earnings and revenue that came in ahead of analysts' forecasts.

Thomson Reuters Corp., down $3.21 to $43.41

Blackstone is paying $17 billion to acquire a unit of the news and information company.

Electronic Arts Inc., up $8.26 to $126.96

The video game maker forecast quarterly earnings and sales that were well ahead of what Wall Street analysts were expecting.

Textron Inc., down $1.51 to $58.67

The industrial conglomerate's earnings and revenue fell short of forecasts.

Tupperware Brands Corp., down $6.02 to $57.76

The maker of kitchen and other consumer products reported sales that fell short of analysts' forecasts.

Juniper Networks Inc., down $2.17 to $26.15

The provider of network equipment and services forecast quarterly results that were well below what Wall Street analysts were expecting.