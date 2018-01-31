On Our Radar

PayPal's 4Q profit beats estimates, but forecast disappoints

Technology Reuters

The PayPal logo is seen during an event at Terra Gallery in San Francisco, California May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith/File Photo (Copyright Reuters 2017)

Payments processor PayPal Holdings Inc's (PYPL) fourth-quarter profit topped analysts' forecasts on strength in its merchant services business, but the company gave a disappointing forecast for first-quarter earnings, sending its shares lower.

PayPal said on Wednesday its net income rose to $620 million or 50 cents per share in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from $390 million or 32 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, the company earned 55 cents per share, beating the average analyst estimate of 52 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

PayPal's platform saw high mobile phone usage during the holiday season, helping total payments volume rise 32 percent to $131.45 billion.

Net revenue climbed to $3.74 billion from $2.98 billion.

The company forecast first-quarter adjusted earnings of 52 cents to 54 cents per share. Analysts on average were expecting 54 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of PayPal fell 4 percent in after-hours trading. (Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

