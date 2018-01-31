A Look Behind the 4th Blockchain ETF

The Innovation Shares NextGen Protocol ETF (NYSEARCA: KOIN) debuted Tuesday, becoming the fourth blockchain exchange traded fund to come to market this month.

“KOIN tracks an index designed to give investors exposure to global stocks that are participating in the growth of blockchain technology, which is being applied across a number of industries.” said Innovation Shares in a statement. “KOIN’s underlying index places stocks in one of four categories based on how they relate to the theme: 1. Cryptocurrency as payment; 2. Mining enablers; 3. Solutions providers; and 4. Adopters.”

BLOK utilizes an actively-managed approach to investing in the fast developing world of blockchain-based technology, allowing the fund’s portfolio managers to respond in real-time to valuations, company fundamentals and announcements that may impact the blockchain marketplace.

The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA: BLOK) and the Reality Shares Nasdaq Blockchain Economy ETF (NASDAQ: BLCN) were the first two blockchain ETFs to debut with the First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ: LEGR) launching last week.

