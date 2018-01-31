Journalist says BBC treating women as 'enemy' over pay gap

A senior BBC journalist who quit her post to protest the gender pay gap argued Wednesday that management is hurting the corporation's credibility by failing to address the issue.

Continue Reading Below

Carrie Gracie, the broadcaster's former China editor, testified before a parliamentary committee that BBC managers have treated women who speak out about pay "as some sort of enemy." Gracie said that once confronted, the corporation tried to "throw money at me to resolve the problem."

"This will not resolve my problem," she said. "My problem will be resolved by an acknowledgement my work was of equal value to the men I served alongside."

After learning that male colleagues in similar jobs had much higher salaries, Gracie said she told the BBC: "I demand to be paid equally."

Tensions over pay flared last summer when the BBC released a list of top earners that showed many high-profile female employees earned far less than their male counterparts.

Gracie, who resigned from her post in early January, testified that management's failure to address the problem was "damaging the credibility of the BBC in a completely unacceptable way."