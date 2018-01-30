Stock sell-off poised to stretch into second session

Stock market futures pointed toward a lower open on Tuesday, gearing the markets up for another negative session.

Continue Reading Below

On Monday, stocks slipped, pressured in part by climbing U.S. bond yields. Higher bond yields can reduce demand for riskier assets such as stocks.

Meanwhile, investors will have a great deal of economic and political developments to contend with on Tuesday.

President Donald Trump will conduct his highly anticipated State of the Union speech Tuesday night, where he will address the nation following his first year in office. The Federal Reserve will also kick off its two-day policy meeting.

The economic data calendar includes Case-Shiller home prices and the Conference Board’s Consumer Confidence Survey for January.

This week will be another busy one for earnings reports; highlights include a barrage of reports from the major tech companies, including Facebook (FB), Apple (AAPL), Google’s parent Alphabet (GOOGLE) and Amazon (AMZN).