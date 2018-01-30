Norway firm eyes Maine for major salmon farming operation

A Norwegian firm says it has bought land in Maine that it intends to use to build one of the world's largest land-based salmon farms.

Continue Reading Below

Nordic Aquafarms says it has signed an agreement to buy 40 acres on the outskirts of Belfast. It says the initial project phase will include a $150 million investment, employ 60 people and take about two years to complete.

Maine Gov. Paul LePage says he's supporting the project, which he says will grow the economy and seafood industry in the state's mid-coast region. Nordic Aquafarms chief executive officer Erik Heim says Maine is the best location for the firm to expand in the U.S.

Maine and New Brunswick, Canada, are home to longstanding salmon farming operations. Norway, Chile, and Scotland are other big producers of salmon.