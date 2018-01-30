The Motley Fool Makes Its ETF Debut

Financial services provider The Motley Fool has stepped on to the exchange traded fund stage, tapping into its rich pool of analysts and research to focus on potential market opportunities as a way to help investors enhance their portfolios with Foolish stocks.

On Tuesday, Motley Fool Asset Management rolled out the Motley Fool 100 Index ETF (Cboe: TMFC), which has a 0.50% expense ratio.

“For years, we’ve heard investors say they don’t have the time or desire to pick their own stocks and they want someone to do it for them,” Bryan Hinmon, Chief Investment Officer of Motley Fool Asset Management, said in a note. “The Motley Fool 100 ETF is our latest answer. We can now provide investors with the stock-picking acumen of Motley Fool analysts with the ease of a passive investing vehicle.”

The Motley Fool 100 Index ETF tries to reflect the performance of the Motley Fool 100 Index, a rules-based index that tracks 100 largest, most liquid U.S. companies recommended by The Motley Fool’s analysts and newsletters.

The underlying benchmark is based of The Motley Fool’s “Recommendation universe,” which includes all companies domiciled in the U.S. that are either active recommendations of a newsletter published by The Motley Fool or are among the 150 highest rated U.S. companies in The Motley Fool’s analysts opinion database, or so-called Fool IQ database, according to a prospectus sheet.

