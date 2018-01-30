Infrastructure exec named to head New Jersey Transit

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has named a new director for the embattled transit agency that he recently termed "a national disgrace."

Kevin Corbett awaits approval by the New Jersey Transit board.

Corbett is an executive with AECOM, an international infrastructure consulting firm. Previously, Corbett oversaw the economic redevelopment of Lower Manhattan after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. He also has served on the board of the Regional Plan Association, a transportation think tank.

Corbett said Tuesday he welcomes the challenge and said an immediate step that could improve performance would be to improve accountability when trains suffer equipment problems.

Murphy, a Democrat, recently ordered a top-to-bottom audit of NJ Transit, an agency that has been plagued by frequent delays, safety issues and management defections.