Ferrell's return bump ratings for 'SNL'

Judging by the ratings, NBC will be happy to invite old friend Will Ferrell back to "Saturday Night Live" whenever he wants.

The Nielsen company said that the late-night comedy show reached 7.47 million viewers for this past weekend's show with Ferrell as host. It was the most-watched episode of "Saturday Night Live" this season. Chris Stapleton was the musical guest on the night before he won three Grammy Awards.

The news wasn't so good for the Grammys, which saw its audience slip to 19.8 million viewers for CBS on Sunday. Bruno Mars was the night's headliner, taking home six Grammys.