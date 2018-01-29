This Week: McDonald's, Amazon report earnings; jobs report

A look at some of the key business events and economic indicators upcoming this week:

A WINNING RECIPE?

Cheap soda and discounts on burgers and other items has helped McDonald's woo more customers.

The fast-food company's rollout of $1 soft drinks, coupons and other promotions led to a pickup in sales at existing U.S. locations in the third quarter. The strategy is aimed at fending off competition from other low-priced rivals. Did the trend continue in the fourth quarter? Find out Tuesday, when McDonald's serves up its latest results.

HOLIDAY SEASON BOOST

Amazon delivers its latest quarterly snapshot Thursday.

Wall Street predicts the e-commerce giant finished 2017 on a strong note with strong gains in fourth-quarter earnings and revenue. Like other retailers, Amazon's sales traditionally get a big boost from the holiday-shopping season. Beyond earnings, investors will be listening for an update on the company's various other businesses.

ALL ABOUT JOBS

Economists predict hiring in the U.S. rebounded in January after falling the previous month.

They expect the Labor Department will report Friday that nonfarm employers added 165,000 jobs, up from a gain of 148,000 in December. Though down from November's 252,000, December's job gain was enough to keep the nation's unemployment rate at 4.1 percent for a third straight month, the lowest level since 2000.

Nonfarm payrolls, monthly change, seasonally adjusted:

Aug. 208,000

Sept. 38,000

Oct. 211,000

Nov. 252,000

Dec. 148,000

Jan. (est.) 165,000

Source: FactSet