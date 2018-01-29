Robotics & A.I. ETF Is Still Turning Heads

A robotics-related exchange traded fund has maintained its outperformance and remains a popular investment play in the new year.

The Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NasdaqGM: BOTZ) jumped 15.1% year-to-date and surged 66.5% over the past year.

The outperformance has drawn a lot of attention among ETF investors, with BOTZ attracting $659 million in net inflows as of the end of last week, CNBC reports. The Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF now holds $2.4 billion in assets under management.

“it’s hard to say I’m not a little surprised,” Jay Jacobs, director of research at Global X Funds, told CNBC. “We obviously believe a lot in this fund, and the amount of money moving into ETFs this month is truly staggering.”

“Demand has been strong for thematic ETFs in recent months, and BOTZ in particular had a strong return in 2017,” Todd Rosenbluth, director of ETF & mutual fund research at CFRA, told CNBC.

