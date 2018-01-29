Markets Right Now: Stock indexes open lower

The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

9:35 a.m.

The major U.S. stock indexes are down slightly in early trading Monday, as losses in technology companies outweighed gains elsewhere.

Dr. Pepper Snapple Group jumped 29 percent in the first few minutes of trading after it agreed to be acquired by Keurig in a deal that would create a beverage giant with about $11 billion in annual sales.

The Commerce Department said that consumer spending rose 0.4 percent in December, a solid pace but slower than the big increase in November.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index fell 7 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,865.

The Dow Jones industrial average slid 34 points, or 0.1 percent, to 26,582. The Nasdaq composite lost 27 points, or 0.4 percent, to 7,478.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.69 percent.