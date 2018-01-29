JPMorgan names 2 execs as co-presidents reporting to Dimon

JPMorgan Chase says two of its top executives will share the role of president and chief operating officer of the financial services firm.

The New York bank said Monday that Daniel Pinto and Gordon Smith will assume those duties Tuesday. The 55-year-old Pinto is chief executive officer JPMorgan Chase's corporate and investment bank. Smith, who is 59, is chief executive officer of consumer and community banking. The co-presidents and co-chief operating officers will report to Jamie Dimon.

Dimon, who is chairman and CEO of the company, says he and the board agree he will continue in his current role for about five more years. The company said management succession planning is its board's highest priority.