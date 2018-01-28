6 Graphs That Recap the 2017 Economy

By Andrew Rosen via Iris.xyz

The end of 2017 marks the 102nd month of this historic bull market (the 3rd longest since 1900). Interestingly enough is we’re 9 years removed from the “great recession.” Still, many consider this the least-loved bull market ever. Regardless of which side of the fence you land on, I’d like to take a few moments to recap the 2017 market utilizing some key data graphs and statistics.

1. Volatility – Or, should I say the lack thereof? Despite the political fireworks and Twitter campaign from Capitol Hill, 2017 goes down as one of the least volatile years in the history of the stock market. Here is a great chart illustrating this from S&P Dow Jones Indices.

2. Jobs & Wages – This helps support why our markets and economy are doing so well. We’ve seen a constant decrease in unemployment and a slow increase in wage growth. Latest readings have us at 4.1% unemployment; that’s widely considered a fully employed economy. Expectations are the unemployment figure could drop under the 4% mark in 2018.

