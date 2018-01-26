Trump to promote U.S. as 'Open for Business' in Davos speech

President Donald Trump is expected Friday to promote the U.S. as "open for business," while highlighting the nation's commitment to global trade in an address to foreign leaders and business executives gathered at the World Economic Forum, according to a senior administration official.

Mr. Trump, whose message of "America First" has evoked skepticism among many at the annual conference, is expected to touch on three major themes, the official said. He will talk about the U.S.'s business-friendly attitude, which Mr. Trump will credit his administration for bolstering; the nation's commitment to engaging in the global trading system; and a call to address common interests, including combating Islamic State and the nuclear threat in North Korea.

The president is expected to tout policies undertaken by his administration that he says have made the U.S. a "more competitive and attractive place" for businesses. These include legislation overhauling the U.S. tax code he signed in December and his administration's efforts to roll back federal regulations that it says stifled businesses.

U.S. officials in Davos this week have sought to stress America's commitment to partnerships with other nations. This comes after a first year in office in which Mr. Trump worked to reverse or rework America's relationship with trading partners, arguing doing so would boost U.S. economic interests.

Mr. Trump will echo previous speeches in which he has warned the U.S. is committed to free trade, but "on terms that are fair and reciprocal." He will also reiterate his administration's commitment to enforcing trade law and agreements, "in the context that meaningful and rigorous enforcement...is the best way to help to restore and preserve the integrity of the international trading system."

The official said Mr. Trump's address should be seen "less as a warning and more as an explanation of our commitment to the international trading system."

Mr. Trump's address is scheduled for later this afternoon, after he holds meetings with the presidents of Rwanda and Switzerland.

U.S. executives at the conference have been positive about his tax and regulatory policies. However, foreign leaders attending the conference have criticized a rise in protectionist policies, while largely refraining from calling out Mr. Trump by name.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi cited the rise of protectionism as a threat facing the world and said, "Globalization is shrinking." U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May said free trade and the global rules-based system had together "delivered the greatest advances in prosperity we have ever known." German Chancellor Angela Merkel said nations should seek "multilateral solutions and not unilateral ones as they would ultimately promote isolation and protectionism."

The Trump administration drew criticism from abroad this week for its announcement Monday that it would impose steep tariffs aimed at protecting U.S. makers of solar panels and washing machines.

Administration officials said more of these types of protections are coming, with studies under way for action on steel and aluminum.

Also this week, 11 Pacific Rim nations agreed to forge a commercial bloc that excludes the U.S., after Mr. Trumpopted to pull out of the accord a year ago.

Mr. Trump has also pulled out of the Paris climate accord, a commitment to reduce carbon emissions and reopened talks on the North American Free Trade Agreement with Canada and Mexico.

The president's arrival has been met by fascination and suspicion from attendees at the forum. Mr. Trump--the first U.S. president to attend since Bill Clinton in 2000--spent much of his 2016 campaign attacking the demographic attracted by the conference, which features a series of seminars and networking at meals, parties and get-togethers where sideline deals, both corporate and political, are often cut.

Mr. Trump met with four foreign leaders on his brief tour, including Mrs. May and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and hosted a reception for global corporate executives Friday, where he touted U.S. economic growth.

"That's what you do in Davos: You go to dinner and talk," said Tony Fratto, a managing partner at the Washington lobbying firm Hamilton Place Strategies and a longtime attendee of the conference. "He's fitting right in."

