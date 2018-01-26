Store clerk charged in theft of $1 million lottery ticket

A New Jersey convenience store employee has been charged with stealing a $1 million winning lottery ticket from its rightful owner.

Rayhan Sorwar was charged Friday with theft, conspiracy and attempted money laundering.

The Middlesex County prosecutor's office says a customer presented a winning scratch-off lottery ticket in September at a convenience store in Edison. Prosecutors allege Sorwar took the ticket but instead of a claim form gave the customer two other tickets, calling those her winnings.

Police say an attempt to cash the winning ticket at the lottery commission in Lawrenceville prompted an investigation. Officials say the rightful owner has been paid her winnings.

A listed phone number for Sorwar can't be found. Prosecutors say it's unclear if Sorwar has an attorney who could comment for him.