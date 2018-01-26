Small-Cap ETF to Capitalize on Tax Reform

Small-capitalization stocks and related exchange traded funds could outperform as the new tax reform bill takes effect.

Continue Reading Below

Salvatore J. Bruno, hief Investment Officer and Managing Director at IndexIQ, in a research note, argued that small-cap stocks could enjoy three significant benefits from the passage of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, including a lower tax rate, greater tax relief compared to larger companies and ability to capitalize on a faster growing domestic economy.

Specifically, smaller companies have historically paid a higher effective tax rate partly because they can not shield earnings abroad in lower tax jurisdictions. The median effective tax rate for the Russell 2000 companies was 31.9%, compared to the 28% for those in the large-cap S&P 500.

Small-cap companies are also domestically focused, with the average Russell 2000 company only generating about 20% of revenue for overseas sources, compared to S&P 500 companies that generate over 40% of revenue from abroad in 2016. Consequently, a greater percentage of these small-cap companies’ revenues and earnings will be taxed at the lowered 21% rate.

Lastly, small companies typically benefit from a faster economic expansion, which may occur under a more lax tax scheme. Furthermore, small-caps are great targets for mergers and acquisitions in an growing economic environment.

Read more at ETFtrends.com >