Quitting NAFTA will destroy U.S. agriculture, Tyson Foods CEO warns

Tom Hayes, the CEO of Tyson Foods (TSN), the world’s second largest processor and marketer of chicken, beef, and pork, warned on Friday that exiting the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) would hurt the U.S. agriculture industry.

Continue Reading Below

“American companies that are shipping products into Canada and Mexico, that’s not a disadvantage, that’s an advantage for agriculture,” Hayes told FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo during an interview on “Mornings with Maria” at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. “I can understand in other industries where it’s a big disadvantage. In fact, moving factories to Mexico that have lower costs of labor — [it’s a] challenge for U.S., but for the agricultural community, in the United States, it is enormously positive.”

Hayes sat down with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, along with other U.S. corporate and financial leaders on Wednesday to discuss NAFTA and the importance of modernization. President Trump has repeatedly threatened that the U.S. is going to exit the agreement.

“What we want to do is do no harm in terms of NAFTA,” he said. “We have great trading partnerships with Mexico and Canada for Tyson Foods. Those are both big customers of ours, but more so for U.S. agriculture. It’s really important. So we just want do no harm and certainly it needs to be revised – a 25-year-old agreement, a lot can be changed, but the substance and parts that affect U.S. agriculture we would like to be left intact.”

Tysons Foods is a $40 billion company with exports accounting for about 10% of sales, according to Hayes.