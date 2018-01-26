Isolationism is not an option in a globalizing world: Queen Rania Al-Abdullah of Jordan

President Donald Trump is scheduled to address world leaders Friday at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, and one dignitary looking forward to Trump’s speech is Jordan’s Queen Rania Al-Abdullah.

“I think everybody is excited to meet President Trump, to see firsthand what his ideas are and what his thoughts are and how he can balance between making America great and his engagement with the rest of the world,” Al-Abdullah told FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo during an interview broadcast Friday on ‘Mornings with Maria.’ “I think it’s going to be interesting conversations to see how that is going to balance.”

This is not the time for isolationism, the queen said.

“The world is globalizing whether we like it or not. It’s not about reversing globalization, it’s about refining it. How can we make it work?” she said.

The turmoil in the Middle East is something that Al Abdullah said requires a new dialogue, “both inside the Middle East and toward the Middle East.”

“The world is changing so quickly and our region unfortunately there is still a lot of turmoil. As you can see there are wars and conflict in various places in the Middle East,” she said. “At times it seems regional rivalries and proxy wars have actually reduced countries like Yemen, Libya and Iraq to figurative and actual ruble.”

Al-Abdullah mentioned most of the population in the Middle East is young and educated.

“They are exposed to the world and they know what they want and they want better,” she said. “Most are predominately against extremism and violence, but what they want are jobs, opportunity and a good education. They want to participate and have a say, they want a good life for their kids.

“Education is vital to the future of the region. If we wait you’ll have a generation of children growing up in darkness and left to susceptible to extremist thought, she added.

“A child denied an education isn’t just a tragedy for that child, but it leave the rest of us vulnerable.”

The queen, 47, was born in Kuwait. She married Jordan’s Prince Abdullah in 1993, six years before he became king. The couple has four children.