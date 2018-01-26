Intel and AbbVie jump while Starbucks and Colgate skid

Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Friday:

Intel Corp., up $4.78 to $50.08

The chipmaker had a better fourth quarter than analysts expected and gave a strong sales forecast for 2018.

Starbucks Corp., down $2.56 to $57.99

The coffee chain reported weak revenue growth in the fourth quarter along with disappointing sales of holiday merchandise.

AbbVie Inc., up $14.91 to $123.21

The biotech drugmaker had a strong fourth quarter and raised its annual profit forecast.

Colgate-Palmolive Co., down $3.75 to $73.56

The consumer products company posted disappointing sales and said growth may be hard to come by this year.

VMware Inc., up $12.37 to $150

The Wall Street Journal reported that Dell is interested in buying the rest of the cloud computing company.

Honeywell International Inc., up $3.15 to $164.99

The industrial conglomerate reported a larger profit and greater sales than analysts anticipated.

Dominion Energy Inc., down $1.19 to $75.50

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam said he wants the utility company to give bigger refunds to customers.

Pfizer Inc., up $1.78 to $39.01

The drugmaker's stock rose on reports it is getting closer to a deal to sell its consumer health care business.