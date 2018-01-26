Global Smart Beta ETFs, ETPs Soar

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm on trends in the global ETF/ETP ecosystem, reported today that assets invested in Smart Beta ETFs and ETPs listed globally increased by 32.3% during 2017 to reach a new high of US$658.35 Bn at the end of December. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)

Continue Reading Below

Highlights

Assets invested in Smart Beta ETFs/ETPs listed globally increased by a record $ 160.61 billion during the year, to reach a new high of $658.35 billion. Year-to-date, through end of December 2017, Smart Beta ETFs and ETPs listed globally saw net inflows of $71.75 Bn. Assets in market cap ETFs increased by 40.3% in 2017 which is significantly more than the 32.3% increase in Smart Beta assets.

According to ETFGI’s December 2017 Global Smart Beta ETF and ETP industry insights report, an annual paid-for research subscription service, assets invested in Smart Beta ETFs/ETPs listed globally grew by a record US$160.61 Bn during 2017, almost double the previous record of US$87.41 Bn set in 2016. The increase of 32.3%, from US$497.74 Bn at the end of 2016, also represents the greatest growth in assets since 2009 when markets recovered following the 2008 financial crisis.

Top 20 Smart Beta ETFs by net new assets: Global

Name Ticker Assets

(US$ Mn)

Dec-17 ADV

(US$ Mn)

Dec-17 NNA

(US$ Mn)

YTD 2017 Vanguard Value ETF VTV US 36,532 128.6 5,075 iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF MTUM US 5,427 39.6 3,341 Vanguard Growth ETF VUG US 31,403 89.7 2,179 iShares MSCI USA Minimum Volatility ETF USMV US 15,076 55.1 1,539 Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF VBR US 12,639 35.5 1,463 Schwab Fundamental US Large Company Index ETF FNDX US 3,761 9.5 1,462 Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF FNDF US 3,463 9.9 1,365 iShares MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility ETF EFAV US 8,364 40.0 1,327 iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF DGRO US 2,653 13.7 1,284 iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF EFV US 6,401 31.7 1,278 Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF SCHD US 7,131 29.4 1,223 iShares Automation& Robotics UCITS ETF RBTX LN 1,484 18.0 1,171 Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF RSP US 14,993 43.8 1,115 iShares International Select Dividend ETF IDV US 4,888 14.8 1,108 Schwab Fundamental US Small Company Index ETF FNDA US 2,672 6.9 1,096 iShares Edge MSCI Europe Value Factor UCITS ETF IEFV LN 1,762 5.4 1,040 iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor UCITS ETF IUVL LN 1,320 4.9 985 Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF VOE US 8,349 23.0 962 First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund FVD US 4,195 10.2 953 First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF FTXO US 1,212 1.9 953

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Similarly, the top 10 ETPs by net new assets collectively gathered US$661.56 Mn year-to-date during 2017.



Top 10 Smart Beta ETPs by net new assets: Global

Name Ticker Assets

(US$ Mn)

Dec-17 ADV

(US$ Mn)

Dec-17 NNA

(US$ Mn)

YTD 2017 FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN FIHD US 1,134 3.3 357 Psagot Sal Europe WisdomTree Export Oriented (NTR) ILS (40a) PSGT304 IT 113 0.3 101 TACHLIT S&P AERO & DEFENSE TCSP145 IT 53 0.2 44 Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN CAPE US 95 0.3 39 Psagot Sal Japan WisdomTree (NTR) ILS (40a) PSGT306 IT 233 0.4 25 ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. Small Cap High Dividend ETN SMHD US 44 0.5 21 Harel Sal S&P 500 Low Volatility HRSPL82 IT 79 0.1 20 NEXT NOTES Japan Equity High Beta Select 30 Net Total Return ETN 2068 JP 23 0.1 19 NEXT NOTES Japan Equity Low Beta Select 50 Net Total Return ETN 2069 JP 21 0.2 19 NEXT NOTES AI Companies 70 Net Total Return ETN 2067 JP 32 0.9 18

Value Factor ETFs/ETPs listed globally saw net inflows of US$2.63 Bn in December, growing net inflows for 2017 to US$16.66 Bn. Multi Factor ETFs and ETPs gathered net inflows of US$1.41 Bn in December, bringing net inflows for 2017 to US$12.85 Bn.

To conclude, investors have tended to invest in lower cost and Value Factor ETFs in 2017 with the Vanguard Value ETF (VTV US) accumulating net inflows of US$1.40 Bn and a TER of 6bp.

For more information on the latest ETF trends, visit our current affairs category.

Read more at ETFtrends.com >