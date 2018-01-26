Global Smart Beta ETFs, ETPs Soar

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm on trends in the global ETF/ETP ecosystem, reported today that assets invested in Smart Beta ETFs and ETPs listed globally increased by 32.3% during 2017 to reach a new high of US$658.35 Bn at the end of December. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)
Highlights
Assets invested in Smart Beta ETFs/ETPs listed globally increased by a record $ 160.61 billion during the year, to reach a new high of $658.35 billion. Year-to-date, through end of December 2017, Smart Beta ETFs and ETPs listed globally saw net inflows of $71.75 Bn. Assets in market cap ETFs increased by 40.3% in 2017 which is significantly more than the 32.3% increase in Smart Beta assets.
According to ETFGI’s December 2017 Global Smart Beta ETF and ETP industry insights report, an annual paid-for research subscription service, assets invested in Smart Beta ETFs/ETPs listed globally grew by a record US$160.61 Bn during 2017, almost double the previous record of US$87.41 Bn set in 2016. The increase of 32.3%, from US$497.74 Bn at the end of 2016, also represents the greatest growth in assets since 2009 when markets recovered following the 2008 financial crisis.
Top 20 Smart Beta ETFs by net new assets: Global
|Name
|Ticker
|Assets
(US$ Mn)
Dec-17
|ADV
(US$ Mn)
Dec-17
|NNA
(US$ Mn)
YTD 2017
|Vanguard Value ETF
|VTV US
|36,532
|128.6
|5,075
|iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF
|MTUM US
|5,427
|39.6
|3,341
|Vanguard Growth ETF
|VUG US
|31,403
|89.7
|2,179
|iShares MSCI USA Minimum Volatility ETF
|USMV US
|15,076
|55.1
|1,539
|Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF
|VBR US
|12,639
|35.5
|1,463
|Schwab Fundamental US Large Company Index ETF
|FNDX US
|3,761
|9.5
|1,462
|Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF
|FNDF US
|3,463
|9.9
|1,365
|iShares MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility ETF
|EFAV US
|8,364
|40.0
|1,327
|iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF
|DGRO US
|2,653
|13.7
|1,284
|iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF
|EFV US
|6,401
|31.7
|1,278
|Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF
|SCHD US
|7,131
|29.4
|1,223
|iShares Automation& Robotics UCITS ETF
|RBTX LN
|1,484
|18.0
|1,171
|Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF
|RSP US
|14,993
|43.8
|1,115
|iShares International Select Dividend ETF
|IDV US
|4,888
|14.8
|1,108
|Schwab Fundamental US Small Company Index ETF
|FNDA US
|2,672
|6.9
|1,096
|iShares Edge MSCI Europe Value Factor UCITS ETF
|IEFV LN
|1,762
|5.4
|1,040
|iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor UCITS ETF
|IUVL LN
|1,320
|4.9
|985
|Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF
|VOE US
|8,349
|23.0
|962
|First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund
|FVD US
|4,195
|10.2
|953
|First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF
|FTXO US
|1,212
|1.9
|953
Similarly, the top 10 ETPs by net new assets collectively gathered US$661.56 Mn year-to-date during 2017.
Top 10 Smart Beta ETPs by net new assets: Global
|Name
|Ticker
|Assets
(US$ Mn)
Dec-17
|ADV
(US$ Mn)
Dec-17
|NNA
(US$ Mn)
YTD 2017
|FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN
|FIHD US
|1,134
|3.3
|357
|Psagot Sal Europe WisdomTree Export Oriented (NTR) ILS (40a)
|PSGT304 IT
|113
|0.3
|101
|TACHLIT S&P AERO & DEFENSE
|TCSP145 IT
|53
|0.2
|44
|Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN
|CAPE US
|95
|0.3
|39
|Psagot Sal Japan WisdomTree (NTR) ILS (40a)
|PSGT306 IT
|233
|0.4
|25
|ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. Small Cap High Dividend ETN
|SMHD US
|44
|0.5
|21
|Harel Sal S&P 500 Low Volatility
|HRSPL82 IT
|79
|0.1
|20
|NEXT NOTES Japan Equity High Beta Select 30 Net Total Return ETN
|2068 JP
|23
|0.1
|19
|NEXT NOTES Japan Equity Low Beta Select 50 Net Total Return ETN
|2069 JP
|21
|0.2
|19
|NEXT NOTES AI Companies 70 Net Total Return ETN
|2067 JP
|32
|0.9
|18
Value Factor ETFs/ETPs listed globally saw net inflows of US$2.63 Bn in December, growing net inflows for 2017 to US$16.66 Bn. Multi Factor ETFs and ETPs gathered net inflows of US$1.41 Bn in December, bringing net inflows for 2017 to US$12.85 Bn.
To conclude, investors have tended to invest in lower cost and Value Factor ETFs in 2017 with the Vanguard Value ETF (VTV US) accumulating net inflows of US$1.40 Bn and a TER of 6bp.
