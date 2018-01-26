ETF Investors Are Hungry for Anything Cryptocurrency Related

The cryptocurrency hype is spilling over to the ETF as investors jump on the new blockchain-related ETFs as a way to gain indirect exposure to the cryptocurrency mania.

For instance, the Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSE Arca: BLOK) and the Reality Shares Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NasdaqGM: BLCN), which launched in mid-January, have already gathered $169.7 million and $85.9 million in assets under management, respectively. Additionally, the First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ: LEGR), which debuted on Thursday, has $3 million in assets.

Blockchain is the technology behind the innovative cryptocurrency industry. A blockchain is a decentralized database shared across all users that facilitates the process of recording transactions and tracking assets across a business network. This foundational technology is expected to pave the way for significant disruptions across many industries.

The surge in investment interest for anything cryptocurrency related remains robust, despite bitcoin prices plunging over 40% since its December highs.

“It is rare for new ETFs to pull in such a large amount of cash,” Todd Rosenbluth, CFRA’s director of ETF and mutual fund research, told CNBC, “but there has been pent-up demand for a thematic approach to gain exposure to Blockchain.”

