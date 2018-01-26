Dividend investors: Here's how tax reform will affect your 2018 payouts

Investors seeking dividends can expect bigger payouts in the years ahead, according to Goldman Sachs (GS).

The bank raised their S&P 500 dividend per share forecasts due to the tax overhaul, noting that a steeper trajectory for EPS growth will result in large dividends.

“We increase our 2018 to 2027 dividend per share forecasts to reﬂect a faster pace of S&P 500 earnings growth,” Goldman Sachs said in a research note.

The bank’s largest increase to their dividend per share estimates is for 2018, with Goldman expecting 10.4% growth versus their prior forecast for 7.4%. The bank hiked expectations for 2019 dividend growth to 4.9%.

“Historically, dividends have increased at a steady pace related to earnings per share (EPS) growth. We expect S&P 500 EPS will grow by 14% in 2018, including a 5% boost from corporate tax reform,” according to Goldman.

While the bank noted the historical link between dividends and EPS growth, they said that other potential uses of cash such as M&A, buybacks and capex have exhibited more variability in growth rates.

Goldman will revisit the rest of their cash use forecast following the completion of the fourth-quarter earnings season, after digesting management commentary on how companies plan on deploying tax savings and repatriated cash.