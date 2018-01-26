CEO of Canadian drug company whose founder, wife found dead steps down

The chief executive of a Canadian generic drug company whose founder was found dead last month has stepped down.

Dr. Jeremy Desai had been CEO of Apotex since 2014.

Apotex spokesman Jordan Berman said Friday he didn't know why Desai was leaving, but said he resigned to pursue other opportunities.

The company was founded by Barry Sherman and has about 11,000 employees around the world. Sherman and his wife were found dead Dec. 15 in their Toronto mansion.

Police have called the deaths suspicious but have not ruled on the circumstances.

A police news conference was scheduled for Friday afternoon.

Berman says Desai's departure isn't related to the Toronto police press conference.