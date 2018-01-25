Wall Street opens higher on earnings, dollar weakness

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Thursday, buoyed by solid earnings reports and a decline in the dollar after comments from European Central Bank President Mario Draghi.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 103.64 points, or 0.39 percent, to 26,355.76, the S&P 500 gained 10.22 points, or 0.36 percent, to 2,847.76 and the Nasdaq Composite added 41.93 points, or 0.57 percent, to 7,456.99.
(Reporting by Chuck MikolajczakEditing by Chizu Nomiyama)
