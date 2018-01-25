Reliant Bancorp posts 4Q profit

Reliant Bancorp Inc. (RBNC) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $1.2 million.

The Brentwood, Tennessee-based bank said it had earnings of 13 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 26 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $12.4 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $10.5 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $7.2 million, or 88 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $40.5 million.

Reliant Bancorp shares have fallen 0.5 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 17 percent in the last 12 months.

This story has been corrected to show that the company has renamed itself as Reliant Bancorp Inc. from Commerce Union Bancshares Inc.