When investing in strategic beta exchange traded fund strategies, are you evaluating a multi-factor investment approach?

On the upcoming webcast Thursday, Jan. 25 (available live and on demand for CE Credit), Power Up Your Portfolio with Multi-Factor Investing, Salvatore Bruno, Chief Investment Officer and Managing Director of IndexIQ, and Marc Chaikin, CEO of Chaikin Analytics, will dive into the strategic beta space and look to the Chaikin Power Gauge, a multi-factor stock selection tool that may help advisors create a more diversified solution to potentially enhance returns over time.

Specifically, IndexIQ recently followed up on its popular IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NasdaqGM: CSML) with the launch of large-cap version tracking the same smart beta Chaikin Power Gauge strategy, the IQ Chaikin U.S. Large Cap ETF (NasdaqGM: CLRG).

CLRG provides investors and advisors with a powerful tool as they consider their domestic equity positions for the year. CLRG is the second ETF designed to leverage the Chaikin Power Gauge, a proprietary quantitative stock rating model developed by Marc Chaikin, an investment strategist with 50 years of market experience.

The underlying index takes 45 to 65 components from the market cap-weighted Nasdaq US 300 and incorporates the so-called Chaikin Power Gauge that combines four primary factors, including value, growth, technical and sentiment.

