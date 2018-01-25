The Latest: US won't recognize snap Venezuelan vote

The Latest on Venezuela's political crisis (all times local):

2:55 p.m.

The United States says it will not recognize the results of Venezuela's "snap" presidential election if it is held.

U.S. State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert says the vote would be "neither free nor fair."

Two senior State Department officials say all economic tools are available to the U.S. to increase the pressure on Venezuela. They say new sanctions are "always" on the table.

The officials say there is evidence that current sanctions are working. But the officials are declining to provide any examples.

The officials briefed reporters at the State Department on condition of anonymity.