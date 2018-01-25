J.P. Morgan Launches Long/Short ETF: JPLS

J.P. Morgan Asset Management announced today the launch of the JPMorgan Long/Short ETF (JPLS), which seeks to provide long and short exposure to equity factors with dynamic market beta.

The fund employs a rules-based, bottom-up security selection process using factors such as value, quality, momentum and size. It can maintain long and short positions in global equity markets either directly or through the use of derivatives. The fund can serve as a core diversifier or alternative to traditional equity within a portfolio.

JPLS is managed by an experienced team led by Yazann Romahi, CIO of Quantitative Beta Strategies and Portfolio Manager at J.P. Morgan Asset Management. A leader in alternative investments, J.P. Morgan currently manages more than $120 billion in alternative investments globally.

“As investor needs and demands evolve, we are constantly looking to innovate and be at the forefront of a rapidly expanding ETF market,” said Joanna Gallegos, U.S. Head of ETFs for J.P. Morgan Asset Management. “With JPLS, we are proud to contribute to the democratization of hedge fund investing by offering our clients access to institutional-quality products, which helps them build stronger portfolios.”

J.P. Morgan Asset Management’s ETF suite now features twenty one product offerings with over $3 billion in assets under management. J.P. Morgan achieved a top ten position in flows across smart beta ETFs in 2016, ranking 8th out of 47 ETF managers.

J.P. Morgan was also named one of the “Most Trusted” ETF providers according to Cogent Reports’ 2016 Advisor Brandscape reports and was awarded “Best New Alternatives ETF” and “Best New Active ETF” by ETF.com for its JPMorgan Diversified Alternatives ETF (JPHF) products.

