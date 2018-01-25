Euroskeptic lawmaker says UK 'cowed' by EU in Brexit talks

A prominent pro-Brexit British politician is accusing the government of being "cowed" by the European Union during Brexit negotiations.

Conservative lawmaker Jacob Rees-Mogg plans to say in a speech Thursday that Britain must not be "timid and cowering" as it negotiates its exit.

In advance extracts, he has accused British negotiators of acting like "we must accept what the EU will allow us to do and build from there. This is no way to negotiate and it is no way for this country to behave."

Rees-Mogg is seeking to pressure the government as it begins negotiating future relations with the EU.

He's a leader of the "hard Brexit" faction in Parliament, which wants Britain to leave the EU single market and customs union in order to forge new economic relationships.