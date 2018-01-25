Airline stocks drift lower for a second straight day

Planes are full and airlines are making huge profits, but airline stocks are falling for a second straight day because investors fear that the airlines are growing too rapidly.

The sudden downturn in the shares, however, is overshadowing strong demand for travel that is making the airlines so profitable.

On Thursday, American and Southwest both reported solid profit and revenue, and American offered a surprisingly upbeat forecast of 2018 earnings.

Southwest CEO Gary Kelly says savings from the tax law that lowered the corporate tax rate will offset higher jet fuel prices and significantly boost his company's 2018 earnings.