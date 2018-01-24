On Our Radar

Toys 'R' Us to close about 180 stores across America

Toys “R” Us is planning to close about 180 stores across the country -- about one-fifth of its locations -- beginning in early February and continuing through mid-April.

However, the company hopes to restructure and recover from a bankruptcy filing.

Meanwhile, Disney will give more than 125,000 employees a one-time $1,000 cash bonus thanks to sweeping changes to the U.S. tax code. The bonuses will go to all full and part-time, non-executive U.S. employees, either hourly or salaried, who've been with Disney since Jan. 1, 2018. Furthermore, nearly 88,000 hourly employees will be eligible for a $50 million dollar education program, which will cover tuition costs.

And Budweiser is no longer among the top three best-selling beers in the U.S., as people drink less beer or switch to craft brews, wine or spirits. Miller Lite has overtaken Budweiser as the third-favorite beer, which trails Bud Light at No. 1 and Coors Lite at No. 2. Budweiser gave up the top spot to Bud Light in 2001.

