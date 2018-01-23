S&P, Nasdaq eke out new records

Stocks inched mostly higher Tuesday, leading the S&P 500 and Nasdaq to clinch new record highs.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell about 4 points, slipping to 26,210. The S&P 500 rose 6 points to 2,839. The Nasdaq Composite was up 52 points at 7,460.

Earnings optimism has lifted Wall Street in recent sessions, and with a three-day government shutdown in the rear-view mirror, stocks have resumed their record run this week. Netflix (NFLX) was one of the top movers Tuesday, jumping more than 10% after reporting stronger quarterly sales than expected. Verizon Communications (VZ) also beat analysts’ estimates and forecasted an earnings boost in future quarters due to the federal tax reform bill.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.