On Our Radar

S&P, Dow open flat as trade concerns loom

By Sruthi Shankar Wall Street Reuters

Nasdaq CEO Adena Friedman on the outlook for stocks, regulation, rising interest rates, the Trump administration's trade policy and bitcoin. video

Exploring bitcoin futures: Nasdaq CEO

Nasdaq CEO Adena Friedman on the outlook for stocks, regulation, rising interest rates, the Trump administration's trade policy and bitcoin.

(Reuters) - The S&P and the Dow opened little changed on Tuesday as U.S. President Donald Trump's move to impose steep import tariffs sparked concerns about potential retaliation.

Continue Reading Below

The Nasdaq was slightly higher, helped by a 13 percent jump in Netflix, following the company's upbeat results.

More from FOX Business

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 2.38 points, or 0.01 percent, to 26,212.22. The S&P 500 gained 0.91 points, or 0.032122 percent, to 2,833.88. The Nasdaq Composite added 17.00 points, or 0.23 percent, to 7,425.04.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

What do you think?

Click the button below to comment on this article.

Show comments