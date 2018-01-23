Box office totals for best picture Academy Awards nominees

A list of the box office totals for the best picture nominees for the 90th annual Academy Awards:

Continue Reading Below

— "Call Me By Your Name," Sony Pictures Classics, $9,135,263

— "Darkest Hour," Focus Features, $40,792,987

— "Dunkirk," Warner Bros., $199,373,161

— "Get Out," Universal $175,686,870

— "Lady Bird," A24, $39,053,636

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

— "Phantom Thread," Focus Features, $6,059,449

— "The Post," 20th Century Fox, $44,758,362

— "The Shape of Water," Fox Searchlight, $30,195,358

— "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri," Fox Searchlight, $31,994,519

___

Source: comScore