On This Day In Market History: The First ETF Debuts

Each day, Benzinga takes a look back at a notable market-related moment that happened on this date.

Continue Reading Below

What Happened

On this day in 1993, the first exchange-traded fund, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), launched on the American Stock Exchange.

Where Was The Market

The S&P 500 closed at $436.11, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at $3,256.80.

What Else Was Going On In The World

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Whitney Houstons I Will Always Love You topped charts for its ninth consecutive week, while Walt Disney Co (DIS)s "Aladdin" began its fourth week as box office leader.

The ETF Is Born

After launching around $45 per share, more than 1 million shares of State Streets Standard & Poors Depository Receipt traded on the funds first day. The SPY went on to become the highest volume ETF in history and the first of more than 1,400 ETFs traded on U.S. stock exchanges.

Now, 25 years later, the market continues to expand. From electric vehicles to blockchain to Christianity to Argentina, diverse securities baskets lend exposure to broad market themes and continue to attract record business and outgrow mutual funds.

ETFs saw record growth in 2017, with inflows topping $464 billion over the previous years $288 billion, according to State Street. Mutual funds saw just over $91 billion.

Global assets grew from $3.396 trillion to $4.569 trillion, according to ETFGI.

For more information on todays still-growing ETF market, follow Benzingas ETF Professor.

Related Links:

This Value ETF Gained 22% In 2017

Finding Shareholder Rewards In A Small-Cap ETF

2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.