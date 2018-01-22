Dow hits all-time high as Senate ends government shutdown

The Dow Jones Industrial Average hit an all-time high after the Senate voted to end the government shutdown, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq hitting new intraday highs on the news.

Continue Reading Below

With the shutdown over, investors can return their focus to corporate earnings. So far, earnings have been positive overall, but this week results are expected from nine Dow component companies and 78 S&P 500 companies.

Last Friday, the S&P 500 rose to a fresh record, boosted by positive corporate earnings. Through Friday, the index was up 5.1% in 2018, its best 13-day start to a year since 1987, according to Dow Jones. The Nasdaq and the Russell 2000 also closed at records. Last week, the Dow climbed above 26,000 points.

The Russell 2000, like the S&P and Nasdaq, is on track for a second straight record close.