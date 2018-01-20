The Latest: Authorities find body of missing mudslide victim

The Latest on the victims of deadly mudslides in Southern California (all times local):

8:27 p.m.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office has located the body of a woman missing since recent mudslides struck a Southern California coastal town.

Authorities say the body was located about 10 a.m. Saturday by a dog team.

The Sheriff's Coroner's Office has identified the woman as 28-year-old Faviola Benitez Calderon.

Her 10-year-old son, Jonathan Benitez was previously identified as a victim of the Jan. 9 mudslides.

Search and recovery teams are working to locate the two remaining victims. They are 2-year-old Lydia Sutthithepa and 17-year-old Jack Cantin.

The mudslides killed at least 21 people, injuring dozens and damaging or destroying hundreds of homes in Montecito.

This story has been corrected to identify missing mudslide victim as Faviola Benitez Calderon.

6:48 p.m.

9:44 a.m.

The working-class immigrant population in Montecito suffered outsized losses from recent mudslides that killed at least 20, injured dozens and damaged or destroyed hundreds of homes in the Southern California coastal town of Montecito — home to Oprah Winfrey, Rob Lowe and other celebrities.

Nearly a third of those killed in the Jan. 9 mudslides were from immigrant families working in service jobs in the largely white and retired town of 9,000.

Two Mexican gardeners, Victor and Antonio Benitez, each lost a child. Antonio's wife was killed and Victor's is missing.

A Mexican landscaper was killed while sleeping in the room he kept at his boss's property. A Thai man who worked at the local Toyota dealership and his 6-year-old son were also killed and his 2-year-old daughter is missing.

