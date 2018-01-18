How major US stock indexes fared on Thursday

Stocks closed slightly lower Thursday, pulling the market below the record highs it set the day before.

Losses in industrial and energy stocks contributed the most to the modest declines. Technology companies accounted for the biggest gains. Bond yields climbed to their highest level since March as demand for bonds waned.

On Thursday:

The Standard & Poor's 500 index fell 4.53 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,798.03.

The Dow Jones industrial average lost 97.84 points, or 0.4 percent, to 26,017.81.

The Nasdaq slid 2.23 points, or 0.03 percent, to 7,296.05.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks gave up 9.93 points, or 0.6 percent, to 1,576.73.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 11.79 points, or 0.4 percent.

The Dow is up 214.62 points, or 0.8 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 34.98 points, or 0.5 percent.

The Russell 2000 is down 15.24 points, or 1 percent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 124.42 points, or 4.7 percent.

The Dow is up 1,298.59 points, or 5.3 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 392.66 points, or 5.7 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 41.22 points, or 2.7 percent.