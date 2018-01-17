Why Shares of Ichor Holdings Are Surging Today

What happened

Shares of Ichor Holdings (NASDAQ: ICHR), a manufacturer of critical fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor equipment, jumped on Wednesday after the company reported preliminary fourth-quarter results. Revenue was slightly ahead of analyst expectations, while first-quarter guidance blew the average estimate away. The stock was up 14% at 11:55 a.m. EST.

Ichor expects to report fourth-quarter revenue of $183 million, up from $131 million in the prior-year period and above the $181 million analysts were expecting. About $4 million of fourth-quarter revenue is from the acquisition of Talon Innovations, which closed in December.

Ichor also sees revenue in the first quarter of 2018 coming in between $240 million and $250 million, including about $20 million of revenue from Talon Innovations. The average analyst estimate was just $208 million.

Its cash balance at the end of 2017 was reportedly $69 million and debt stood at $190 million.

Ichor will report its full fourth-quarter results on Feb. 7 after market close, accompanied by a conference call. The stock is still down from its October peak even after Wednesday's jump, but it's up about 200% since the company went public in late 2016 thanks to big gains in 2017.

