Stock market gears up for another record-setting session

U.S. markets were gearing up to take a fresh crack at record highs on Wednesday, with traders digesting the latest stream of earnings while preparing for a fairly heavy economic data calendar.

On Tuesday, the major U.S. stock indexes climbed to record highs in early trade, but as the session went on the enthusiasm faded and the major indexes finished in the red. Pre-bell Wednesday, Dow futures were posting triple-digit gains, with the Dow positioned to open just below 26,000.

Before the market open Wednesday, earnings were released from some major financial nameplates including Goldman Sachs (GS) and Bank of America (BAC).

Bank of America’s fourth-quarter profit fell with the company taking a $2.9 billion charge related to the new tax law, but excluding this charge, earnings topped estimates, at 48 cents per share compared with analysts’ estimates of 44 cents.

Goldman Sachs also took a one time charge due tax reform, of $4.40 billion. Excluding the one-off charge and other items, the bank recorded earnings per share of $5.68. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters were looking for earnings of $4.91 per share. It was unclear if the bank’s reported result and the consensus analyst estimate were comparable.

The economic data calendar for Wednesday includes December’s industrial production and capacity utilization, a reading on the housing market and the Fed’s Beige Book.