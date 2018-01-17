Markets Right Now: Tech, health care lead early stock gains

The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

Continue Reading Below

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street as the market makes up some of the ground it lost a day earlier.

Technology and health care companies were leading the gains early Wednesday. Microsoft and UnitedHealth each rose 1 percent in the first few minutes of trading.

Juno Therapeutics soared 50 percent after the Wall Street Journal reported that biotech drugmaker Celgene might buy it.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 6 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,783.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 120 points, or 0.5 percent, to 25,910. The Nasdaq composite gained 22 points, or 0.3 percent, to 7,245.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.56 percent.