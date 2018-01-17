Dow on track for another record

U.S. markets opened higher on Wednesday, with traders digesting the latest stream of earnings while preparing for a fairly heavy economic data calendar.

On Tuesday, the major U.S. stock indexes climbed to record highs in early trade, but as the session went on the enthusiasm faded and the major indexes finished in the red. The Dow posted triple-digit gains at the opening bell Wednesday, and was approaching 26,000.

Before the market open Wednesday, earnings were released from some major financial nameplates including Goldman Sachs (GS) and Bank of America (BAC).

Bank of America’s fourth-quarter profit fell with the company taking a $2.9 billion charge related to the new tax law, but excluding this charge, earnings topped estimates, at 48 cents per share compared with analysts’ estimates of 44 cents.

Goldman Sachs also took a one time charge due tax reform, of $4.40 billion. Excluding the one-off charge and other items, the bank recorded earnings per share of $5.68. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters were looking for earnings of $4.91 per share. It was unclear if the bank’s reported result and the consensus analyst estimate were comparable.

The Federal Reserve reported Wednesday industrial output increased 0.9% in December, topping the Reuters compiled economic forecast for 0.4%.

The National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo builder sentiment index slipped to 72 this month, down two points from December. However, according to Reuters, December’s reading was the highest level of optimism in over 18 years.

The Fed’s Beige Book is due out Wednesday afternoon.